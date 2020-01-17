Christian Bale to star in new David O. Russell film

David O Russell and Christian Bale

David O. Russell is working on a new movie, and apparently Christian Bale is already on board to star. While not much is known about the film yet, word is it’s “on a fast track” at New Regency and is in an overall deal with Fox/Disney, reports Deadline.

Russell is writing and directing the new film, and he’s eyeing an April production start. He’s already tapped Matthew Budman as a producer, too. Given work on the film starts in a few months but no plot details have been leaked, chances are it’s reasonable to expect Russell’s new film is a big one. Or maybe it’s his forgotten 2016 project about tough-guy priest Father Stuart Long that he nabbed Mark Wahlberg for! Who knows!



Bale and Russell last teamed up together as actor and director respectively in 2013 for American Hustle, which earned 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and a Best Actor nod for Bale. The pair’s previous film, 2010’s The Fighter, also earned seven Oscar nominations, with Bale winning for Best Supporting Actor.

Since then, Russell has released the 2015 feature Joy and a surreal short film for Prada back in 2016. His $160 million drama series starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore was in the works at Amazon, but the studio scrapped it in 2017 following the Harvey Weinstein fallout.

As for Bale, he’s been quite busy as usual. Last year, he starred alongside Matt Damon in Ford v Ferrari, which just got four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. The year before that, he played Dick Cheney in Vice, a performance that earned him a Golden Globe win and a nod from the Church of Satan. Between this Russell news and word of him joining the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, the future is certainly looking good for Bale.