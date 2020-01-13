Christopher Cross announces 40th anniversary tour

Christopher Cross has announced a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 1980 self-titled debut album.
Kicking off in April, the 14-date outing includes stops in Austin, Dallas, New York, Atlantic City, and Orlando. Further dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets are available here.
Released in 1980, Cross’ debut album won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year (“Sailing”), Record of the Year (“Sailing”), and Best New Artist.
Christopher Cross 2020 Tour Dates:
04/01 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
04/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
04/05 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center
04/07 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
04/09 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall
04/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves @ Hard Rock
04/11 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre
04/13 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere Music Hall
04/17 – Waukeegan, IL @ Genessee Theatre
04/18 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Event Center
04/21 – Orlando, FL @ Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort
04/22 – Orlando, FL @ Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort
04/23 – Orlando, FL @ Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort
04/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall