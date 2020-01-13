Christopher Cross announces 40th anniversary tour

Christopher Cross

Christopher Cross has announced a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 1980 self-titled debut album.

Kicking off in April, the 14-date outing includes stops in Austin, Dallas, New York, Atlantic City, and Orlando. Further dates will be announced in the coming weeks.



Released in 1980, Cross’ debut album won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year (“Sailing”), Record of the Year (“Sailing”), and Best New Artist.

Christopher Cross 2020 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

04/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

04/05 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

04/07 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

04/09 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

04/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves @ Hard Rock

04/11 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre

04/13 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere Music Hall

04/17 – Waukeegan, IL @ Genessee Theatre

04/18 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Event Center

04/21 – Orlando, FL @ Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort

04/22 – Orlando, FL @ Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort

04/23 – Orlando, FL @ Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort

04/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall