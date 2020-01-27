Circle Jerks announce Group Sex 40th anniversary tour dates

Circle Jerks

After an eight-year hiatus, hardcore punks Circle Jerks announced late last year that they’d be reuniting to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their Group Sex debut. Today, they’ve finally unveiled their full reunion tour dates. What’s more, they’ve tapped Adolescents and Negative Approach to open select dates on the North American trek, so be prepared to relive your punk rock glory days from doors on through to the encore.

Circle Jerks’ Keith Morris, Greg Hetson, and Zander Schloss announced the news with an Instagram post laying out their schedule. Fans in North America can catch them live in concert starting on May 6th in Vancouver. From there, they will perform in cities like Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas, Austin, Houston, Denver, and Salt Lake City before ending the tour on June 28th in Boise, Idaho.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 31st via the band’s website. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts, including festival appearances at Punk Rock Bowling and Burger Boogaloo, here.

Find the complete list of Circle Jerks’ tour dates below, as well as the flyer for their North American tour. The band also has several shows scheduled in the UK and Europe, including dates with NOFX as part of their “Punk in Drublic Europe 2020 Tour”.

Circle Jerks 2020 Tour Dates:

05/06 — Vancouver, CA @ Commodore Ballroom *

05/07 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo # *

05/08 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater # *

05/15 — Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s # *

05/16 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre # *

05/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

05/29 — Wiesen, AT @ Festivalgelände Wiesen ^

05/30 — Munich, DE @ Zenith ^

05/31 — Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle ^

06/04 — Turku, FI @ Vanha Suutori ^

06/06 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

06/07 — Malmo, NL @ Molleplatsen ^

06/16 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall # *

06/18 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin # *

06/20 — San Antonion, TX @ Paper Tiger # *

06/21 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater # *

06/23 — St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag # *

06/24 — Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck # *

06/26 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre # *

06/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex # *

06/28 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House # *

07/11 — West Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Park

07/12 — Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

08/03-04 — Paris, FR @ Paris Punk Rock Summer

08/05 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

08/06 — Blackpool, UK @ Rebellion Festival

08/07 — Duffel, BE @ Brakrock Ecofest

08/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

08/10 — Koln, DE @ Gloria-Theater

08/11 — Stuttgart, DE @ Universum

08/13 — Schweinfurt, DE @ Stattbahnhof

08/14 — Tolmin, SI @ Punk Rock Holiday

08/15 — Igea Marina, IT @ Bayfest

* = w/ Adolescents

# = w/ Negative Approach

^ = w/ NOFX’s Punk in Drublic