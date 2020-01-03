Coachella reveals 2020 lineup

Coachella's 2020 lineup has been revealed

Coachella has revealed its 2020 lineup. Now in its 21st year, the Indio, California music and arts festival returns to the Empire Polo Club over two weekends, April 10th-12th and 17th-19th.

As previously reported, Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott top the lineup. Other notable acts include Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Flume, FKA twigs, Disclosure, Run the Jewels, BROCKHAMPTON, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Carly Rae Jepsen, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and Lil Nas X.



The lineup also boasts several surprise bookings, such as legendary film composer Danny Elfman, k-pop supergroup Big Bang, and legendary DJ Fatboy Slim.

Rounding out the lineup are Calvin Harris, TNGHT, Caribou, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Denzel Curry, Hot Chip, Marina, Big Sean, Rex Orange County, BadBadNotGood, Noname, Mura Masa, Floating Points, Princess Nokia, Snail Mail, slowthai, 100 gecs, PUP, YBN Cordae, IDLES, black midi, TOKiMONSTA, (Sandy) Alex G, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny, Peggy Gou, and Code Orange.

One act notably absent, however? My Chemical Romance, who sources said were previously attached to play the fest. It remains to be seen whether they’ll be added to the lineup at a future date.

Tickets go on sale Monday, January 6th. via Coachella’s website. They tend to sell out quickly, so you might also want to try your luck on the secondary market.