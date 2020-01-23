The Strokes, Kings of Leon to headline Corona Capital Guadalajara 2020

The Strokes at Lollapalooza 2019, photo by Heather Kaplan

The Strokes, Kings of Leon, Death Cab For Cutie, Blondie, and The Hives will head to Guadalajara, Mexico in May 2020 to play Corona Capital Guadalajara.

The festival’s lineup also boasts Foals, Nick Murphy, Rufus Wainwright, Real Estate, Little Dragon, Whitney, The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrew Bird, Waxahatchee, Soccer Mommy, Caroline Polachek, Julia Holter, Cass McCombs, Shura, Beach Fossils, Wild Nothing, Washed Out, AlunaGeorge, Young the Giant, Of Monsters and Men, and Two Door Cinema Club.



You can find more information, including ticketing details, at the festival’s website.

Corona Capital Guadalajara is an offshoot festival of Mexico City’s Corona Capital, which goes down annually in November.