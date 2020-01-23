Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

The Strokes, Kings of Leon to headline Corona Capital Guadalajara 2020

The lineup also promises Death Cab For Cutie, Blondie, The Hives, Foals, Nick Murphy, and more

by
on January 23, 2020, 11:49am
0 comments
The Strokes at Lollapalooza 2019, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Strokes at Lollapalooza 2019, photo by Heather Kaplan

The Strokes, Kings of Leon, Death Cab For Cutie, Blondie, and The Hives will head to Guadalajara, Mexico in May 2020 to play Corona Capital Guadalajara.

The festival’s lineup also boasts Foals, Nick Murphy, Rufus Wainwright, Real Estate, Little Dragon, Whitney, The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrew Bird, Waxahatchee, Soccer Mommy, Caroline Polachek, Julia Holter, Cass McCombs, Shura, Beach Fossils, Wild Nothing, Washed Out, AlunaGeorge, Young the Giant, Of Monsters and Men, and Two Door Cinema Club.

You can find more information, including ticketing details, at the festival’s website.

Corona Capital Guadalajara is an offshoot festival of Mexico City’s Corona Capital, which goes down annually in November.

Corona Capital Guadalajara 2020 lineup

Previous Story
Sparta announce first new album in 14 years, Trust the River, plus spring tour dates
No comments