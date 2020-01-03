DaBaby detained by police in robbery investigation

DaBaby

DaBaby is being detained by Miami police for questioning in connection with a robbery investigation. The “Suge” rapper was cuffed on Thursday afternoon when seven cop cars surrounded him, reports TMZ, but he has not yet been arrested.

In a video of the robbery obtained by TMZ, three people — allegedly members of DaBaby’s crew — can be seen jumping a man, taking his money, and grabbing other belongings as well. Afterwards, they hop in a black SUV and drive off, leaving the victim on the ground.



This news arrives barely a week after DaBaby was cited for marijuana possession and resisting arrest in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was confronted by police after performing a concert at the Bojangles Coliseum. Earlier in 2019, DaBaby was arrested for an alleged attack inside a Walmart that took place in November 2018.

If he gets out of custody in time, DaBaby will head straight to his upcoming tour dates, including stops at Super Bowl Music Fest, VEWTOPIA Music Festival, Longitude Festival, WOO HAH! Festival. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Police run-ins aside, DaBaby had plenty to celebrate in 2019. He released Kirk, gave a hypnotizing Saturday Night Live performance, and his songs landed on best-end lists by everyone from JAY-Z to Barack Obama. Not too shabby for the type of breakout year he had.