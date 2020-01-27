Danny Carey honors Neil Peart during Tool’s 2020 Grammy acceptance speech: Watch

Tool's Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey accept 2020 Grammy

As reported on Sunday night, Tool won Best Metal Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. During the band’s acceptance speech, drummer Danny Carey paid tribute to late Rush legend Neil Peart.

Tool took home the trophy for their song “7empest”, a track on the band’s 2019 album, Fear Inoculum. Carey and bassist Justin Chancellor were on hand to accept the honor during the non-televised Grammy pre-ceremony, which took place right before the main show.



While accepting the award, Carey quipped, “It kind of renews my faith in humankind to know there’s long attention spans out there who can listen to a 12-minute song.”

After naming all his bandmates, Carey thanked his wife and mentioned that they have another child on the way. He then turned his attention to the “drum gods” who came before him.

“As artists, we’re all influenced by the people that come before us. For me, it’s all the great drum gods … and I do my best to channel them every time I’m working. Namely, [Led Zeppelin’s] John Bonham, [jazz legend] Tony Williams, and recently my good friend Neil Peart. This is for all of you guys.”

Carey visibly choked up when mentioning Peart’s name, as seen in the video below.

Tool had paid tribute to Peart on the night that the drummer’s death was made public, with Carey playing a portion of Rush’s “A Passage to Bangkok” at the band’s San Diego show on January 10th.

Peart died on January 7th at the age of 67 after a secret battle with brain cancer.

In other news, Tool recently added more US dates to their 2020 tour in support of Fear Inoculum. Tickets are available here.

Watch Tool’s full Grammy acceptance speech below.