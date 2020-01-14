Dave Grohl promises “some seriously crazy shit” for Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary

Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl is advising fans to “buckle up,” because Foo Fighters have “some seriously crazy shit” planned for their 25th anniversary.

In a new message titled simply, “Dave Grohl on 25 Years of Foo Fighters,” the band’s frontman briefly reflected on the milestone marker. “Holy Shit!!! 25 years?! Thank You guys for being with us year after year…for singing along & making every show the best night of our lives.”



But Grohl added, “We’re JUST getting started, so Buckle Up, 2020… it’s going to be an INSANE year full of some seriously crazy shit…”

So what exactly do Foo Fighters have in store? Well, we know the band has been in the studio working on a new album. In recent weeks, they’ve posted a few intriguing photos and videos to social media, like this one:

Foo Fighters also launched their Foo Files archival series, which has already resulted in several digital EPs collecting B-Sides, live tracks, covers and other rarities. Among the highlights so far have been covers of Arcade Fire and The B-52s, a live recording from Foo’s 10th anniversary concert in Roswell, New Mexico, and several B-sides that had never before been available digitally.

On the live front, Foo Fighters have lined up festival appearances at Boston Calling and Something in the Water in Virginia Beach, as well as a couple gigs overseas. Get tickets here.

Presumambly, we’ll find what other “crazy shit” Foo Fighters have store in the near future. Needless to say, they may not be cool and only play “dad rock,” but these guys remain one of the most prolific outfits in rock music.

In related news, today is Dave Grohl’s 51st birthday! Happy birthday, Dave!