Surviving Nirvana members to reunite for benefit concert

Surviving Nirvana members to reunite at the "Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala", photo via band

The surviving members of Nirvana are set to share the stage once more, as Dave Grohl will reunite with fellow bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear at this weekend’s “Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala” at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

Grohl, Novoselic, and Smear will perform together for the first time since their previous reunion at Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam Festival in 2018. This time around, they’ll also be joined by several close friends, including Beck and St. Vincent, as well as Grohl’s daughter Violet.



Taking place the night before the Golden Globes on Saturday, January 4th, the black tie gala also promises performances from Marilyn Manson, L7, and Cheap Trick.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit The Art of Elysium, which supports individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges including illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis. Tickets are available for purchase through The Art of Elysium’s website.