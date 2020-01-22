Dave Matthews Band announces 2020 summer tour

Dave Matthews Band have mapped out an extensive 2020 North American summer tour.
The massive 40-date outing kicks off in mid-June with a pair of shows in Uncasville, Connecticut. From there, DMB will play multiple nights in cities like Chicago, IL; Noblesville, IN; Gilford, NH; and Irvine, CA while also making one-off stops in Grand Rapids, MI; Holmdel, NJ; Virginia Beach, VA; and Milwaukee, WI, where they’ll headline a night of Summerfest.
The tour also includes DMB’s traditional three-night Labor Day run at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA. For these shows, they’ll be joined by the likes of Mavis Staples, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, Allen Stone, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, and Dumpstafunk.
An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Thursday, January 23rd at 10 a.m. EST at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public starting February 21st.
Check out DMB’s full tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.
Dave Matthews Band 2020 Tour Dates:
02/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
02/29 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
04/13 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
04/15 – Sydney, AU @ First State Super Theatre
04/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
06/16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
06/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
06/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
06/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
06/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/26 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
06/30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/03 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
07/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/10 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/14 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/15 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/17 – Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center
07/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/22 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/29 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/31 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/01 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/04 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/05 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/06 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/09 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater
09/12 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater
09/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/18 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
09/19 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
09/22 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
09/23 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove