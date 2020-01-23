Writer-director Dee Rees investigates Iran-Contra in The Last Thing He Wanted trailer: Watch

The Last Thing He Wanted (Netflix)

The first black woman ever nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, Dee Rees (Mudbound) is back with a new thriller, The Last Thing He Wanted. Co-written by Marco Villalobos with Rees also directing, the film is set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival ahead of a February 21st release on Netflix. Today, the first trailer has been unveiled.

Based on Joan Didion’s novel of the same name, The Last Thing He Wanted is set against the backdrop of the Iran-Contra conflict. Anne Hathaway stars as Elena McMahon, an intrepid Washington, DC journalist with a knack for tracking down illegal arms shipments. However, when she heads out on a foolish errand for her father (Willem Dafoe), she finds herself a protagonist in her own investigative story. With high-level government official Treat Morrison (Ben Affleck) on her tail and her photojournalist companion (Rosie Perez) worried about her safety, Elena finds herself falling deeper in deeper into a dangerous political situation in Costa Rica.



Find the full synopsis below, followed by the trailer for The Last Thing He Wanted.

“Adapted from the Joan Didion novel of the same title, THE LAST THING HE WANTED is set against the nebulous milieu of the Iran-Contra scandal. Veteran D.C. journalist Elena McMahon (Academy Award® winner Anne Hathaway) abandons the 1984 campaign trail out of a misguided sense of duty to her father, Dick McMahon (Oscar® nominee Willem Dafoe). Guilted into running a dangerous fool’s errand on his behalf, Elena leverages the moment to pursue her own investigation but instead gets tipped into the confounding center of the very intrigue she’s trying to expose. Answers turn into questions and wrong turns lead to dead ends in this stylish political thriller as Elena becomes increasingly lost on a map of someone else’s making and the possibility of return — to home and to herself — slowly narrows.”