Demi Lovato, photo via Instagram

Demi Lovato has begun to map out her return to the stage. Later this month, she’ll perform at the the 2020 Grammy Awards, which she’ll follow up by belting out the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

Lovato made the Super Bowl announcement on Instagram, writing, “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV 🏈 🏈 🏈 See you in Miami 🌴 @NFL.” The news was paired with a photo of Lovato draped in sunlight, a fitting visual considering the game takes place at Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium.



The two upcoming events mark Lovato’s long-awaited live comeback. The 27-year-old singer has mostly remained out of the music spotlight since the summer of 2018, after she was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home following a drug overdose.

Later addressing the scary incident on social media, Lovato said, “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It’s something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I now need to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery…,” she added. “I will keep fighting.”

Lovato’s last official concerts date back to her 2018 “Tell Me You Love Me Tour”, which came in support of her album of the same name from the year prior.

The 2020 Grammys take place Sunday, January 26th, and also promise performances from Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Rosalía, H.E.R., The Jonas Brothers, and Gwen Stefani. Sheila E. will also lead a massive Prince tribute featuring Earth Wind & Fire, Mavis Staples, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher, Beck, Foo Fighters, and more.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Super Bowl goes down February 2nd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. As previously reported, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the game’s Halftime Show.