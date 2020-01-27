Diet Cig share new song “Night Terrors”, announce spring tour dates: Stream

Diet Cig, photo by Emily Dubin

Diet Cig are back. The spirited indie rock duo, comprised of singer-guitarist Alex Luciano and drummer Noah Bowman, have shared a new song called “Night Terrors”. To coincide with the news, Diet Cig have also announced spring tour dates for North America and Europe.

“Night Terrors” is the first new music the band has shared since releasing their debut album, Swear I’m Good at This, in 2017. It’s a breezy pop song with a stripped-back chorus that complements the rest of the song rather well. But lyrically, it sees Luciano grappling with her frequent night terrors and the stress it puts on those close to her.



“The idea of night terrors also represents the fact that no matter how hard I try to curate a specific and perfect version of myself, the embarrassing, weird, unlikable parts are always going to be there too,” she said in a press release. “The people I’m closest with will always end up seeing them, when they inevitably come hurling out of me like my night terrors in the middle of the night. This song’s about holding onto that hope that the real ones will like me even with all my weird freaky stuff underneath.” Stream “Night Terrors” below.

Expect to hear the new single performed live when Diet Cig head out on tour this May and June. The trek kicks off in Bristol, England on May 2nd and wraps up on June 6th in Charlottesville, Virginia. Along the way, they’ll perform in London, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, Toronto, and elsewhere. Best of all, Diet Cig will be supported by Sad13 and Thin Lips for a few shows. Find an updated list of their tour schedule below.

Tickets for Diet Cig’s spring tour dates go on sale this Friday, January 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via their website. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Diet Cig 2020 Tour Dates:

05/02 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

05/04 — Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

05/05 — Manchester, UK @ YES

05/06 — London, UK @ Camden Assembly

05/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer # ^

05/15 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat # ^

05/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg # ^

05/18 — Providence, RI @ The Met # ^

05/20 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair # ^

05/21 — Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz # ^

05/22 — Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club # ^

05/23 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground # ^

05/24 — London, ON @ Rum Runners # ^

05/26 — Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx # ^

05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall # ^

05/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line # ^

05/29 — Iowa City, IA @ The Mill # ^

05/30 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar # ^

06/02 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar # ^

06/03 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle # ^

06/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell # ^

06/05 — Durham, NC @ Motorco #

06/06 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern #

# = w/ Sad13

^ = w/ Thin Lips