Dimebash 2020 adds members of Anthrax, Testament, Lamb of God, and more to bill

Dimebash 2020

Dimebash, the annual tribute to late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell, is set to take place next week at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. The tribute show features a stacked lineup of all-star appearances, with members of Anthrax, Testament, Lamb of God, and more being added to an all-star jam that already featured Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on its bill.

The 2020 edition of Dimebash, set for January 16th, will be quite a gathering of heavy metal luminaries and devout fans. The full list of participants also features Lita Ford, Sebastian Bach, as well as unspecified members of Accept, Armored Saint, Bad Wolves, Crowbar, Cypress Hill, Hatebreed, Hellyeah, In Flames, In This Moment, King Diamond, Prong, Sepultura, Stone Sour, Tyr, and more, plus “surprise guests.”



The performances will include covers of Pantera songs, as well as renditions of some of Dimebag’s favorite tunes by other bands. Texas rockers WhiskeyDick will open the event, which takes place just over 15 years after the guitarist’s tragic slaying on December 8th, 2004.

In addition to the musical performances, Sirius XM’s Jose Mangin and former MTV Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman will emcee the night’s festivities, which includes prize raffles. After the show, Grohl himself will serve as pitmaster for the Backbeat BBQ, as he did for last year’s Dimebash.

Proceeds from the event will benefit music education and animal rescues. A limited number of general admission tickets are still available for $33 each via the official Dimebag Darrell website. Watch a highlight from the 2019 bash below.