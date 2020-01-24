Dirty Honey cover Aerosmith’s “Last Child”, earn praise from Tom Hamilton: Stream

Dirty Honey, photo by Amy Harris

Dirty Honey just released a cover of Aerosmith’s “Last Child” via Amazon Original Music. Moreover, the upstart rock band got some major props from Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton for their rendition of the classic tune.

The Los Angeles rockers recorded the cover of “Last Child” at RCA studios in Nashville, and performed it live in the studio with producer Dave Cobb, as captured in the video below.



Dirty Honey singer Marc Labelle, whom we compared to Steven Tyler when we saw the band open for Slash last year, has been “hooked” on Aerosmith for years.

“The first time I heard ‘Last Child’ by Aerosmith was probably around the time I discovered Aerosmith,” Labelle said in an Amazon Music interview. “I first heard Toys in the Attic and Permanent Vacation, those albums were my introduction to the band. Soon after that, I was so hooked.”

Labelle added that live recordings are a trademark of the 1970s, classic rock style.

“That’s sort of what we’re going for, we wanna make music that has soul, and has a live feel and has a performance element to it instead of perfectly in-tune vocals and perfectly played guitar solos,” Labelle said. “That’s our philosophy for everything we do — we’re trying to capture performance, not perfection.”

The band got the ultimate seal of approval a few days ago, when Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton tweeted, “Just heard Dirty Honey’s cover of ‘Last Child.’ Really good!”

Just heard Dirty Honey’s version of Last Child. Really good!! — Tom Hamilton (@THaerosmith) January 20, 2020

Dirty Honey recently became the first unsigned band to have a No. 1 song on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart with their track “When I’m Gone.” LaBelle recently spoke with Heavy Consequence about the revival of Dirty Honey’s style of raw, rock music.

“I think there are a couple other bands out there playing some real rock ‘n’ roll,” he said. “There are bands like Greta Van Fleet and Joyous Wolf that are doing a raw, rock thing. And I think at the end of the day, it would be good for music to have a scene happening that everybody could latch onto the way people latched onto Pearl Jam and Soundgarden and Stone Temple Pilots. There have been a lot of movements in history, and I hope we’re in the middle of one.”

Dirty Honey are slated to perform at a handful of music festivals this year, including Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma, and Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio. The band is currently on a North American headlining tour, with tickets available here.