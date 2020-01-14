Disco Biscuits

Discus Biscuits have announced 2020 US tour dates.

The electronic jam band’s “Act 1 2020 Tour” commences in March with a three-night stint at the Fillmore in Philadelphia. Further shows are scheduled for Port Chester, NY; St. Louis, MO; Minneapolis, MN; New Orleans, LA; and Denver, CO. Additionally, the Biscuits will make festival appearances at Electric Forest and Camp Bisco.



Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17th. You can also purchase them here.

Disco Biscuits 2020 Tour Dates:

03/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philadelphia

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philadelphia

03/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philadelphia

03/26 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

03/27 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

03/28 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

04/08 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

04/09 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

04/10 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

04/11 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

04/25 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

04/26 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

05/08 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

05/09 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

05/28 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewery

05/29 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

06/30 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

06/25-28 – Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest

07/09-11 – Montage Mountain, PA – Camp Bisco