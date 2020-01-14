Discus Biscuits have announced 2020 US tour dates.
The electronic jam band’s “Act 1 2020 Tour” commences in March with a three-night stint at the Fillmore in Philadelphia. Further shows are scheduled for Port Chester, NY; St. Louis, MO; Minneapolis, MN; New Orleans, LA; and Denver, CO. Additionally, the Biscuits will make festival appearances at Electric Forest and Camp Bisco.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17th. You can also purchase them here.
Disco Biscuits 2020 Tour Dates:
03/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philadelphia
03/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philadelphia
03/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philadelphia
03/26 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
03/27 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
03/28 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
04/08 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
04/09 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
04/10 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
04/11 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
04/25 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre
04/26 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre
05/08 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
05/09 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
05/28 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewery
05/29 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns
06/30 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns
06/25-28 – Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest
07/09-11 – Montage Mountain, PA – Camp Bisco