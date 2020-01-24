Menu
Disney announces CGI Bambi remake they will insist is live-action

The computer generated animations are not -- despite what Disney or the voices in your head tell you -- actually alive

on January 24, 2020, 4:39pm
Bambi, Walt Disney Studios

In Disney’s latest move to convert your nostalgia into their money, the House of Mouse has announced a remake of the animated classic Bambi. The new “live-action” version will have computer generated animations that are not — despite what Disney or the voices in your head tell you — actually alive.

The screenplay comes from Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel, Tomb Raider) and Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser). Via The Hollywood Reporterthe story is expected to closely follow the original, in which Bambi befriends a rabbit named Thumper and a skunk named Flower. Bambi also famously had a mother, and in the grand Disney tradition, she’ll surely live a long and uncomplicated life.

Despite some skeptical reviews, Disney’s two most recent remakes from the vault,The Lion King and Aladdin, each grossed over a billion dollars. Up next for the nostalgia factory is Rob Marshall’s Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey, Robert Zemeckis’ take on Pinocchioand David Lowery’s trip to Neverland with Peter Pan and Wendy.

