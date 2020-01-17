Disney drops Fox branding from 20th Century, Searchlight

Disney changes 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight

Disney is changing history. According to Variety, the Mouse House has dropped the Fox brand from both 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight Pictures. So, what are they going to be called? Simply put, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures.

It gets deeper than that, though. Variety reports that e-mail addresses have changed, websites have been amended, and even posters are being course corrected to reflect this new era of Disney overlording. It’s a new chapter, and it’s happening like a Thanos snap.



Even so, the moves make sense. When Disney absorbed the 21st Century Fox assets this past March, they rightfully left out the Fox broadcast network and Fox News, which remain under nightmare human being and CEO Lachlan Murdoch. So, dropping the “Fox” altogether avoids any kind of confusion going forward, and — let’s be real — any association to the right-leaning corporation. As one insider told Variety: “I think the Fox name means Murdoch, and that is toxic.”

(Read: The Day the Arthouse Stood Still: The Effect of the Disney-Fox Merger On Theatrical Exhibition)

Sources also told Variety that no final decisions have been made on the TV assets Disney did acquire, namely those of 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios. Discussions are reportedly underway, so we’ll see if the snap affects them.

For now, get used to a world of 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures, and get used to it fast. Already, posters for Searchlight’s forthcoming comedy Downhill, due out February 14th, sport the new moniker. And the first film to feature the newly minted 20th Century brand will be Call of the Wild, whose CGI wolf was already surreal enough.

Here’s the big question, though: What about the fanfare? Perhaps Disney will replace that, too. Maybe with something saccharine by Michael Giacchino or a new theme by Randy Newman. If we’re lucky, it’ll just be the chorus to “I Love LA”!

Sigh, what a wonderful world.