Disney+ shares 2020 teaser, moves up WandaVision release: Watch

Lizzie McGuire, WandaVision, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)

Baby Yoda became one of the last great pop culture viral sensations of the 2010s when The Mandalorian hit Disney+. But that was last decade, so what has the streaming service done for us lately? Well, in a newly revealed sizzle real, Disney+ has teased everything coming to the platform in 2020 — including one surprise addition.

The teaser clip shows snippets of the films and series Disney fans will be able to watch on demand this year, including the live action Lion King and Aladdin remakes, Toy Story 4, and originals like Muppets Now and the Pixar short Lamp Life. Right at the end, there’s also a brief first look at the highly anticipated Lizzie McGuire revival, featuring Hilary Duff reprising her iconic childhood role.



Tucked amongst all the scenes is a big reveal for Marvel fans. WandaVision, the Avengers spin-off series starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, has been moved up from a 2021 release to 2020. The show will tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, set for release May 7th, 2021. Dropping WandaVision earlier will not only give fans more time to catch up on the connected story, but it gives Disney+ an extra boost of big name property recognition in its second year.

WandaVision thus joins The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as the second Marvel show debuting this year. The sizzle reel also teases that other two-hander with concept art revealing what could be The Falcon’s new look now that he’s been handed Captain America’s shield.

Disney+ also recently confirmed that The Mandalorian will return this year for a second season, and the teaser provides a glimpse of the new Star Wars: The Clone Wars episodes. See what else is coming to the streaming service by watching below.