Disturbed announce “The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour” with Staind and Bad Wolves

Disturbed changed the hard-rock game in 2000 when they unleashed their debut album, The Sickness. The LP garnered several major rock radio hits, including “Down with the Sickness” and “Stupify”, and sold more than 5 million copies in the United States alone.
In honor of the album’s 20th anniversary, David Draiman and the guys of Disturbed will embark on “The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour”. Disturbed won’t perform the album in full at shows, but they will rock select songs from it, as well as other popular tracks from their overall discography. Staind and Bad Wolves will provide support for the tour.
The 31-date outing kicks off July 15th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri and runs through a September 12th date at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington. View the full tour roster below.
Tickets for the majority of the shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time Friday, January 31st via Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you can get them here.
Disturbed also just shared a new music video for “Hold on to Memories”, directed by Matt Mahurin, who also lensed the band’s “Sound of Silence” clip. Watch the video below.
Disturbed’s “The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour” Dates:
07/15 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/16 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest
07/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival
07/21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/01 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/02 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
08/04 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/06 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/10 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/16 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/27 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/01 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/02 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/05 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
09/09 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/11 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/12 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre