Disturbed announce “The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour” with Staind and Bad Wolves

Disturbed, photo by Travis Shinn

Disturbed changed the hard-rock game in 2000 when they unleashed their debut album, The Sickness. The LP garnered several major rock radio hits, including “Down with the Sickness” and “Stupify”, and sold more than 5 million copies in the United States alone.

In honor of the album’s 20th anniversary, David Draiman and the guys of Disturbed will embark on “The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour”. Disturbed won’t perform the album in full at shows, but they will rock select songs from it, as well as other popular tracks from their overall discography. Staind and Bad Wolves will provide support for the tour.



The 31-date outing kicks off July 15th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri and runs through a September 12th date at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington. View the full tour roster below.

Tickets for the majority of the shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time Friday, January 31st via Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you can get them here.

Disturbed also just shared a new music video for “Hold on to Memories”, directed by Matt Mahurin, who also lensed the band’s “Sound of Silence” clip. Watch the video below.

Disturbed’s “The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour” Dates:

07/15 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/16 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

07/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival

07/21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/01 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/02 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/04 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/06 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/10 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/16 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/27 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/01 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/02 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/05 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

09/09 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/11 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/12 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre