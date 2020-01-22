DJ Shadow announces first US tour in three years, shares “Slingblade” video: Watch

DJ Shadow has announced a new run of US tour dates, his first stretch of such shows in three years.
Coming in support of the acclaimed producer’s new album, Our Pathetic Age, the nine dates making up the trek are spread throughout May. The first gig takes place May 5th at Atlanta’s Centre Stage, after which DJ Shadow heads to Baltimore, New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Between the final two stops is an appearance at California’s Lightning in a Bottle Festival.
Find DJ Shadow’s complete tour itinerary ahead, and get tickets to all his upcoming dates here.
In addition to the road dates, DJ Shadow has unveiled the music video for the Our Pathetic Age track “Slingblade”. With visual design from WOW inc. and direction from Ryo Kitabatake, the clip is a complete sci-fi epic told in lights, shapes, and tight close-ups. Check it out below.
DJ Shadow 2020 Tour Dates:
02/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
02/21 – Paris, FR @ Trianon
02/22 – Bruxelles, BE @ La Madeleine
02/24 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
02/27 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers
02/28 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
02/29 – Brixton, UK @ 02 Academy Brixton
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Centre Stage
05/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
05/09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/14 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
05/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/20 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
05/22 – Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound