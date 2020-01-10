Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Just a few months before production is set to begin, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness has lost director Scott Derrickson.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Derrickson wrote, “Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.”



Derrickson directed the first film in the Doctor Strange series, which makes these recently discovered “creative differences” all the more curious. It’s hard to imagine why the second time around should be harder than the first. But as The Hollywood Reporter points out, Derrickson subweeted Marvel back in December. He wrote, “Studio release dates are the enemy of art.” Perhaps he felt something about the film wasn’t ready.

Regardless, Derrickson is staying on as executive producer, and the Marvel machine is so well-oiled that even losing the director isn’t expected to impact the timeline. Some soon-to-be-announced person will be helming a script by Jade Bartlett this upcoming May, with a release date set for May 7th, 2021.

According to Marvel head Kevin Feige, In the Multiverse of Madness is a crucial piece of the Phase 4 puzzle that ties directly into the new WandaVision and Loki series on Disney+. Here’s hoping everything comes together.

Derrickson is currently an executive producer of Snowpiercer, a TV adaptation of a movie of a graphic novel that will soon get a second season on TBS.

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020