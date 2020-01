Drake and Future

Drake and Future are back with a second new collaborative track. Following the release of “Life is Good” earlier this month, the pair has now unveiled “Desires”. Take a listen below.

Back in 2015, Drake and Future released their first collaborative album, What a Time to Be Alive, which they supported by going on tour together. It remains to be seen whether a follow-up full-length is finally on the way. Drake is also believed to be working on a new solo album, the follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion.