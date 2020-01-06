What a time to be alive. We’re barely a week into 2020 and already a major rap collaboration looks to be imminent. On social media, Drake and Future have been teasing a joint project called “Life is Good”.

Drizzy started the hype first, uploading a mysterious image to his Instagram Story on Sunday. The post showed a laptop screen with his and Future’s name and something dubbed “Life is Good”. Future only fueled the fire by then sharing Drake’s post on his own Instagram Story.



The 6 God’s original photo indicated “Life is Good” has a runtime of five minutes, suggesting their forthcoming material is a single and not a lengthier release. However, fans can’t completely rule out the possibility of a full-length project or mixtape coming down the line. After all, it has been almost five years since their last joint effort, What a Time to Be Alive, a heralded tape that featured hits like “Jumpman” and “Diamonds Dancing”. That collaboration yielded a 2016 North American tour.

Drake’s last album, Scorpion, dropped Summer 2018, but he recently shared “War” (along with a controversial music video) and is also known to be working on a new full-length solo album. His prolific catalog landed him on numerous Decades lists, including The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs and The Top Albums. The OVO Sound rapper also just launched cannabis company More Life.

As for Future, he shared his Save Me EP last year and contributed to new albums from Young Thug and FKA twigs. The MC has a concert in his hometown of Atlanta later this month with Lil Baby, and you can still grab concert tickets here.

Check out the Instagram teaser below, followed by 2015’s “Jumpman”.