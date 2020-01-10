Drake and Future have a new single and “Life is Good”: Stream

Drake and Future's "Life is Good" video

Drake and Future, the duo who brought us 2015’s What a Time to Be Alive. have reunited for a new single “Life is Good”. Here, Hendrix and the Champagne Papi have mixed up a potent brew sure to go straight to your head.

“Life is Good” is a reminder of what makes these MCs such a dynamic pairing. Future has a voice like dirty syrup, while Drake’s instrument brings the piercing honk of a trombone. They are complementary flavors, and hearing them trade bars is like tasting sour and sweet or salt and fat. Still no word on whether we should expect a new album — perhaps What a Time to Be Alive 2? — but for now check out “Life is Good” below.



The track’s accompanying video depicts Drake and Future working regular-joe jobs, like garbagemen, car mechanics, and fast food workers. Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, and Mike Will Made-It also make appearances in the clip.

Drake’s most recent album Scorpion came out back in the summer of 2018 — it just feels more recent because of its long radio domination. Scorpion broke a series of records held by The Beatles and inspired Drizzy to get an Abbey Road tattoo. He made his solo music return last month with “War”, although the accompanying video was dogged by controversy. Luckily, if Drake needs to relax, he can turn to his own products from his recently opened cannabis company.

As for Future, in 2019 he kept up his usual torrid pace with a new album The Wizrd as well as the EP Save Me. This January 19th he’ll be playing Atlanta with Lil Baby, and you can snag tickets here.