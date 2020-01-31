Dropkick Murphys get rowdy on new song “Smash Shit Up”: Stream

Dropkick Murphys, photo by Amy Harris

Dropkick Murphys are ready to get wild. The Celtic punk band have released two new songs today: the raucous “Smash Shit Up” and a cover of Gerry Cinnamon’s track “The Bonny”.

The two songs are available now digitally and on a limited-edition colored 12-inch vinyl. Their endearing take on “The Bonny”, which was penned by the Scottish singer-songwriter in 2019, serves as the record’s B-side. Pre-orders for the physical release are ongoing.



Of course, Dropkick Murphys would be foolish to miss an opportunity to take a song called “Smash Shit Up” literally; so, in an accompanying music video, they can be seen tearing down houses with a proper demolition claw to the tune. Watch it below.

These two songs may be for a 12-inch, but there’s a chance “Smash Shit Up” will appear on a new album, too. According to a press release, Dropkick Murphys are gearing up to release a proper full-length later this fall. It will be their tenth studio album overall, and follows their 2017 record 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory and 2013’s Signed and Sealed in Blood.

Once again, Dropkick Murphys will headline six Boston-area shows for their annual week of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Hopefully they don’t experience another bloody brawl like last year’s, though. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.