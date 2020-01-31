Dua Lipa shares new ’80s-throwback single “Physical”: Stream

Dua Lipa, photo by Hugo Comte

Dua Lipa is set to return on April 3rd with her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia. The pop singer has previewed the release with “Don’t Start Now” and the album’s title track; now, she’s unveiled a third teaser in “Physical”.

“Physical” is a snappy, synth-driven pop song that builds off the lyrics of Olivia Newton-John’s 1981 hit “Physical”. In other words, it sounds like it could be from an ’80s montage scene of a lead character finding their stride or working on their mental health glow-up. Stream her new single below.



When breaking the news about the new song, Dua Lipa also went ahead and revealed the album artwork for Future Nostalgia. It turns out her new album will look as vintage as this new song sounds. In the cover photo, shot by Hugo Comte, Dua Lipa can be seen driving a convertible in a pink button-up, elbow-length white gloves, and big hoop earrings. With the moon in close pursuit behind her, the image practically screams, “Yeah, I’m coming for you.” Check out her Instagram post revealing the cover artwork below.