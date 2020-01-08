Elton John pledges $1 million dollars to Australian bushfire relief

Elton John, photo by Lior Phillips

Elton John has announced he’ll be donating $1 million dollars to the Australian bushfire relief efforts as devastating blazes continue to burn throughout the country.

As reported by NME, John turned to the packed house during his concert in Sydney on Tuesday night and addressed the environmental catastrophe. Making note of those working hard to stop the wildfires, John said, “We should all be in the awe of the work the firefighters are doing. There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.”



The legendary singer went on to discuss the loss of animal life, which has reached “a biblical scale and [it’s] heartbreaking,” he said. It was at this point that he announced his donation.

“Therefore tonight, I will be pledging $1 million dollars [£533,830] to support the bushfire relief fund. As I said earlier, this is a magnificent country and I love it here so much, and to see what is happening here breaks my heart. So we have to come together, we have to fight, and this is my bit towards it and I love Australia so much.”

The Rocketman has joined celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Pink, Ellen DeGeneres, and Chris Hemsworth, all of whom have stepped up to offer financial donations. Others are helping in different ways, like Steve Irwin’s family, who have continued to take in and care for animals at their Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, where they recently treated their 90,000th patient.

Elton John will be going back and forth between Australia and New Zealand until spring as part of his massive “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour”. Tickets are still available, and you can grab them here before the chance is gone.