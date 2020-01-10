Ethan Gruska joined by Phoebe Bridgers on new song “Enough for Now”: Stream

Phoebe Bridgers (photo by Ben Kaye) and Ethan Gruska (photo by Josh Rothstein)

Indie songwriter Ethan Gruska is gearing up for the release of his second solo album, En Garde. Today, the former The Belle Brigade member has shared a first taste, “Enough for Now”, which features backing vocals from Phoebe Bridgers.

Gruska and Bridgers worked together late last year, when the former pulled production duty on the latter’s “Walking on a String” with Matt Beringer for Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Unlike that folksy rock collab or Gruska’s pared-back solo debut, Slomotionary, “Enough for Now” is a glittering technoscape of 808s and swelling synths. In that sense, it recalls some of The Belle Brigade’s more experimental moods, along with the driving pop of French band Phoenix.



In a statement, Gruska explained how “Enough for Now” came about:

“I worked with my co-producer Tony Berg and together we created this chugging, driving song. Phoebe Bridgers sang background vocals on it, and it’s my favorite moment on there. That song felt the most poppy to me, but with Phoebe on it and Tchad Blake’s mix, it feels a little more jagged and unique. It has that irreverence I wanted, despite its sweetness.”

Stream “Enough for Now” below. En Garde is out January 24th from Warner Records and pre-orders have already begun.

Phoebe Bridgers, meanwhile, has a couple of festival appearances on the docket, including Shaky Knees, Latitude, and Mad Cool. Keep an eye out for tickets here.