Chris Rock is a Kansas City crime lord in first trailer for Fargo Season 4: Watch

Fargo (FX)

It was two years ago that we learned Chris Rock would be headlining Season 4 of Noah Hawley’s acclaimed FX series Fargo. Now, we finally get to see the comedian go full crime boss in the first trailer for the upcoming installment.

Premiering April 19th, Season 4 moves the action to 1950s Kansas City, where two feuding crime families have struck an uneasy truce. As the head of the African-American syndicate, Rock’s Loy Cannon agrees to trade children with the Italian mafia don in a bid to ensure a stable peace. Of course, this is Fargo, and not even such a ridiculous arrangement could keep things even-keeled for long.



The cast of Fargo Season 4 Jason Schwartzman, Jack Huston, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Jeremie Harris, and whistling master Andrew Bird, amongst many others. While the series has moved out of Minnesota, its all-star cast of characters getting themselves into bewilderingly complex situations keeps the heart right in Fargo.

Watch the new preview below, followed by the full synopsis.

“In 1950, at the end of two great American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago — and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons.

Chris Rock plays the head of one family, a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his oldest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his son’s enemy as his own. It’s an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes. It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.”