Fast & Furious 9 trailer revs up a bigger family than ever: Watch

F9: The Fast Saga

Fast and Furious fans, start your engines. The first trailer for Fast & Furious 9 (officially and ridiculously titled F9: The Fast Saga) has taken the onramp onto the Internet. Watch it below.

The follow-up to 2017’s The Fate of the Furious sees some changes to the Fast Family. For one, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is nowhere to be found after starring in the last five Fast films. His absence stems from his sixth entry in the franchise, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff from last year, which put the nail in the coffin of a long-standing feud with series lead Vin Diesel.



However, where F9 has lost one former wrestling star, they’ve gained another, as John Cena has joined the cast. As revealed in the trailer, Cena plays Jacob — wait for it — Toretto, the heretofore unheard of brother of Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. It seems there’s bad blood between the siblings (which could explain why we’ve never seen Jacob before), as Cena’s character teams with Cipher (Charlize Theron) to take Dom and his family down.

Michael Rooker also makes his Fast debut, playing the character Buddy. In addition, Helen Mirren appears for the first time in a main Fast movie after cameoing in Fate and starring in Hobbs & Shaw as Magdalene Shaw. The film also features returning stars Diesel (duh), Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron.

But wait there’s more: The end of the trailer reveals another incredibly surprising returning cast member. A spoiler warning if you’d rather not know whom that is… but Han (Sung Kang) is alive, and he’s back to munch some snacks.

F9 also marks the franchise return of director Justin Lin, who helped steer the series into blockbuster territory. He helmed Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. He’s reportedly already tapped to direct Fast & Furious 10 (and, somehow both predictably and ironically, Hot Wheels). What’s more, Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Daniel Casey penned the script, marking the first time a Fast & Furious feature has been written by someone other than Chris Morgan since 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2003.

The F9 trailer premiered during a massive concert event taking place in Miami. Ludacris performed during the show, as did Cardi B and Ozuna, both of whom have bit parts in the new movie. Also taking the stage were Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, who performed “See You Again” in dedication to late Fast star Paul Walker and the recently departed Kobe Bryant.

Watch the full preview for F9: The Fast Saga below. Tickets are already on sale for the sure-to-be-absurd actioner (note the car swinging from a vine scene), which hits theaters on May 22.