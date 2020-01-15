Finn Wolfhard launches new band The Aubreys with first song “Getting Better (otherwise)”: Stream

When Calpurnia announced their breakup back in the fall, it was easy to imagine frontman Finn Wolfhard’s busy acting career may have been a contributing factor. However, that now doesn’t seem to be the case, as Wolfhard is already back with a new band called The Aubreys. Their debut recording appears on the soundtrack to Wolfhard’s upcoming horror film The Turning.

The Aubreys is a duo consisting of Wolfhard and his fellow former Calpurnia member, drummer Malcolm Craig. Together with producer Lawrence Rothman, they recorded the track “Getting Better (otherwise)” for The Turning. According to Rothman, the song was influenced by Jay Reatard’s ’90s project The Reatards, which was “blasted” during breaks in their “chaotic 8 hour session.”



Rothman, who produced the entire OST with Yves Rothman, added, “Finn’s character in the film (Miles) is a real musical kid and retreats to his bedroom a lot to dispense his grief and confusion into music and we wanted that represented on the soundtrack.”

(Read: 13 Horror Movies We’re Screaming to See in 2020)

“Getting Better (otherwise)” is the latest single released from The Turning OST following Courtney Love’s “Mother”, Soccer Mommy’s “Feed”, and Pale Waves’ “Skin Deep”. Take a listen to the first song from Wolfhard’s The Aubreys via the in-studio music video below.

Directed by Floria Sigismondi, The Turning opens in theaters January 24th. The soundtrack — which also features Warpaint, Kali Uchis, Alison Mosshart, Kim Gordon, Living Things with Sunflower Bean, Cherry Glazerr, and others — is out the same day. In addition to his musical contribution and starring in the film, Wolfhard has upcoming roles in Season 4 of Stranger Things and Jason Reitman’s new Ghostbusters movie.

Below, revisit Calpurnia’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… from last April.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public