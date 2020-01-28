Menu
Firefly 2020: Rage Against the Machine and Billie Eilish lead Delaware festival’s lineup

The 2020 lineup also boasts Halsey, Blink-182, David Lee Roth (?!?), Cage the Elephant, Run the Jewels, Maggie Rogers

on January 28, 2020, 10:25am
Alternative rock legends old and new will headline Firefly Music Festival in 2020. As announced today, Rage Against the Machine will take the stage at the Dover, Delaware festival as part of their 2020 reunion tour. They’ll co-headline alongside Billie Eilish, fresh off her record-setting night at the Grammys.

Other notable acts playing Firefly include Halsey, Blink-182, David Lee Roth (?!?), Cage the Elephant, Run the Jewels, Maggie Rogers, CHVRCHES, Khalid, Kali Uchis, Lil Dicky, Diplo, Big Boi, The Struts, Cold War Kids, Tove Lo, White Reaper, and Surdan Archives.

Rounding out the lineup are Illenium, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Blackbear, RL Grime, NGHTMRE, Grouplove, Lil Tecca, Boys Noize, Dominic Fike, Matt Maeson, Neon Trees, Noah Cyrus, Loud Luxury, Petit Biscuit, Big Wild, and Noah Cyrus, among others.

Firefly Music Festival 2020 goes down June 18th-21st at The Woodlands in Dover. Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, February 3rd via the festival’s website.

Firefly Festival 2020 lineup

