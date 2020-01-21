Four Tet announces new album Sixteen Oceans

Four Tet, photo by Ellie Pritts

Four Tet dropped off a trio of singles last year. Now, the veteran producer has announced the impending release of a new full-length album. Titled Sixteen Oceans, it’s due to hit shelves in March.

Kieran Hebden unveiled the news on his Instagram account Tuesday. “The new album is done,” he declared. A picture of the LP’s tracklist was also attached and it indicates there are 16 songs in total. The 2019 highlight “Teenage Birdsong” is included, as are offerings called “Romantics”, “Something in the Sadness”, “Mama Teaches Sanskrit”, “This is for You”, and “Love Salad”.



Sixteen Oceans is Four Tet’s first proper full-length since 2017’s New Energy. In 2018, he put together an Essential Mix for BBC’s ongoing playlist series. The English musician also released Live at Funkhaus Berlin in 2019.

Catch Four Tet live in the coming months, including at Lightning in a Bottle Festival in California and Movement Detroit, by purchasing concert tickets here.