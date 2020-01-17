Fyre Fest blowjob guy gets his own Evian water bottle

Fyre Fest's Andy King with his Evian water bottle

Fyre Fest was doomed from the start thanks to shady business practices and logistical failures, but not everyone had given up completely on the dumpster fire event. One of its producers, Andy King, famously admitted in a Netflix documentary that he was actually willing to perform oral sex on a customs agent in order get drinkable water onto the festival grounds.

King thankfully didn’t have to go through with the uhh, favor, but he is nonetheless now being acknowledged for his selflessness and commitment to the blow job. One year after Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened debuted, King has been given his very own Evian water bottle. Its branding cleverly reads, “So good you’d do anything for it.”



“Who’s thirsty!? 💦” King wrote on Instagram, in a post announcing the Evian partnership. “On the one year anniversary of my doc debut, @evianwater is releasing a special bottle with a new slogan… all in honor of my infamous team spirit 😂😂”

(Read: Festival of the Year Bonnaroo Evolved and Triumphed in 2019)

The rest of King’s infamous team isn’t faring as well, though. Billy McFarland — Fyre Fest co-founder and the person that suggested King offer his “services” — is currently serving a six-year sentence for fraud. Other co-founder, rapper Ja Rule, meanwhile, is considering launching a Fyre Fest sequel.