K-pop group (G)I-DLE announce first world tour

(G)I-DLE

The rising k-pop powerhouses of (G)I-DLE have announced their first-ever world tour. The “I-Land Tour” comes to North America in April and May 2020.

Additionally, (G)I-DLE will play shows in Mexico, Europe, the UK, Australia, Japan, and South Korean in the coming months. Check out the announced list of tour dates below.



Tickets to the North American leg go on sale January 31st at 3:00 p.m. EST via Ticketmaster.

(G)I-DLE formed in 2018 on the American Idol-style reality show Queendom, where they quickly became a fan favorite. Their 2019 debut album, I made, launched a series of cross-pacific viral hits, especially “Senorita” and “Uh-Oh“.

According to an official statement, the ladies of (G)I-DLE are currently in the studio recording new material, so keep your eyes peeled for more announcements leading up to the tour.

(G)I-DLE “I-Land Tour” 2020 Tour Dates:

04/04 — Bangkok, TH

04/13 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

04/15 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

04/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

04/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/21 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

04/25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/26 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Spring Spring

04/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

04/30 — Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont

05/01 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/03 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

05/05 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

05/09 — Monterrey, MX

05/10 — Mexico City, MX

05/17 — Amsterdam, NL

05/20 — Paris, FR

05/22 — Berlin, GE

05/24 — London, UK

05/26 — Madrid, ES

05/28 — Warsaw, PL

06/05 — Melbourne, AU

06/07 — Sydney, AU

06/13 — Manilla, PH

06/20 — Kuala Lumpur, MY

06/28 — Macau, CN

07/05 — Taipei, TW

07/11 — Jakarta, ID

July TBD — Tokyo, JP

Final TBD — Seoul, KR