Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Win Tickets to This Must Be the Gig’s Live Taping with Gloria Gaynor

Join us for an exclusive Q&A with one of the queens of disco

by
on January 06, 2020, 2:15pm
0 comments
Gloria Gaynor
Gloria Gaynor

On January 13th, This Must Be the Gig will be hosting the latest in a series of live conversations from the Stubhub Flagship Store in Times Square, featuring musical icon and legend Gloria Gaynor. The intimate discussion will touch on Gloria’s new Grammy Award-nominated album, her reign as the Queen of Disco, the music that moves her, and the concerts that changed her life.

You could be 1 of 5 lucky winners chosen to join us for the live taping and win a pair of tickets. You can enter via the widget below.

Tickets to Gloria Gaynor's This Must Be the Gig Taping

Revisit our most recent live Q&A with Open Mike Eagle:

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

Previous Story
Slipknot, Slayer, and Dillinger Escape Plan members recall worst onstage injuries in new book Raising Hell [Exclusive Excerpt]
Next Story
Greta Thunberg claps back at Meat Loaf with scientific facts
No comments