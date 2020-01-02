Golden Globes to serve guests 100% plant-based menu

Golden Globes, photo via Getty

The Golden Globes is doing its part to reduce its carbon footprint. During this weekend’s gala on Sunday, January 5th, guests will be offered a 100% plant-based food menu.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association made the decision to go meatless relatively last-minute (via Yahoo! Entertainment). The shift was a bit of a surprise, especially for the Beverly Hilton’s executive chef Matthew Morgan, who was nervous “because of being very close to the actual Globes and having already decided on a menu,” he said. “But once we thought about it and the message that it sent, we were really excited about it. That’s something I stand behind myself.”



The entirely plant-based menu includes dishes like king oyster mushrooms scallops and roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts, along with wild mushroom risotto and a golden beet soup.

Additionally, the HFPA has teamed up with Icelandic Glacial, agreeing to serve its sustainably-sourced, naturally alkaline spring water in glass bottles to eliminate plastic waste (meaning no run-ins with “Fiji Water Girl” this time). Even the ceremony space itself is getting a sustainable makeover, with plans to reuse its signature red carpet for future events.

In a press statement, HFPA president Lorenzo Soria explained the sustainable push,

“If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change. The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.”

This year is full of all kinds of shifts for the Golden Globes, with a new flux in streaming platform-based films taking the lead on nominations. For instance, Netflix’s The Irishman and Marriage Story each scooping up several nominations (though the latter didn’t even make it on the platform’s most-watched list). The show will air Sunday night at 8:00p.m. PST on NBC.

The new big question of the night though: with the meatless shift, will it be more frowned upon if Melissa McCarthy ends up bringing those hot dogs?