Gorillaz tease mysterious new project Song Machine

Gorillaz present Song Machine

Gorillaz are up to something. Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s acclaimed band has just unveiled a teaser for a mysterious new project called Gorillaz present Song Machine.

It’s unclear what exactly Song Machine entails. It could be a new album, the follow-up to 2018’s The Now Now. An accompanying listing on Spotify refers to it as “Season One” and encourages fans to “Follow for the next episode,” so perhaps it’s connected to Gorillaz’s long-rumored animated cartoon? There’s also the possibly that it’s simply a Spotify playlist of likeminded music.



Whatever the case, one thing is clear: Song Machine will include brand new music from Gorillaz. The aforementioned teaser trailer features a 20-second snippet of music labeled “Theme Tune”. Additionally, a new single featuring slowthai and Slaves will reportedly premiere later this week.

For now, check out the Song Machine teaser trailer below, and revisit Albarn’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With… during which he detailed the making of The Now Now.