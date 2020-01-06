Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks to play Governors Ball: Sources

Tame Impala (Amy Price), Vampire Weekend (Heather Kaplan), and Stevie Nicks to play Governors Ball 2020

Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, and Miley Cyrus are set to play New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival in 2020, industry sources confirm to Consequence of Sound.

Solange, Flume, and H.E.R. will also appear on the lineup, which is set to be unveiled shortly.



The Australian pych-rock outfit Tame Impala will return to Randall’s Island for the first time since their inaugural appearance at the festival in 2015. Their upcoming headlining performance comes in support of their new album, The Slow Rush, due out in February.

(Read: Governors Ball 2019 Festival Review)

It’s been even longer since Vampire Weekend played Governors Ball — 2014, to be exact. Finally, the two New York institutions will meet once more, as Ezra Koenig and co. return to showcase their latest album, Father of the Bride.

Meanwhile, Nicks, Cyrus, and Solange will all be making their Governors Ball debuts.

Governors Ball returns to Randall’s Island Park in New York City from June 5th-7th, 2020. An official lineup announcement and ticketing details are forthcoming. As previously reported, this year the festival is instituting an 18+ age policy.