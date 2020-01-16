Governors Ball reveals 2020 lineup

Tame Impala (Amy Price), Vampire Weekend (Heather Kaplan), and Stevie Nicks to play Governors Ball 2020

Governors Ball has revealed its 2020 lineup. The annual New York music festival returns to Randall’s Island from June 5th-7th.

As previously reported, Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Solange, and Flume top this year’s lineup. Other notable acts include Missy Elliot (in what will be first major NYC headline show in over a decade), Carly Rae Jepsen, Ellie Goulding, Foals, Danny Brown, Girl Talk, Maren Moris, Bleachers., Portugal. the Man, and Banks.



Also playing are RÜFÜS DU SOL, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Khruangbin, Of Monsters, and Men, Steve Lacy, Alessia Cara, Swae Lee, Pinegrove, Snail Mail, EarthGang, PUP, YBN Cordae, Charly Bliss, Princess Nokia, Black Midi, slowthai, Fontaines D.C., Nancy Whang (of LCD Soundsystem), Frankie Cosmos, Jay Som, Nasty Cherry, Sasha Sloan, Tones and I, and MUNA, among others.

Three-day GA and VIP tickets will be available via GovBall.com beginning Friday, January 17th at 12:00 PM ET.