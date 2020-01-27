Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has won Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards for her smash debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Follow our complete winner’s list for an update on all the night’s victories.

UPDATE: Eilish has officially swept the top awards, winning Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist, becoming the first female artist to sweep the General Field in one night. She’s only the second artist overall to win them all in one night, with Christopher Cross doing so in 1981. Adele won all four in different years.



“I think Ariana deserves this,” Eilish said upon taking her third of the top four awards.

Taking home the night’s top prize was the icing on the cake for the pop megastar. Alongside Lizzo, she became the first artist nominated for all four of the Grammys’ top categories in one year since Sam Smith in 2015. She also becomes the youngest solo artist ever to win Album of the Year at 18 years and 41 days, a good two years younger than Taylor Swift was when she won in 2010 for Fearless. At the same time, she becomes the first artist born in this century to win the Grammy Awards’ biggest prize. She was 17 years and 354 days old when nominations were announced, making her the youngest person ever nominated in all four General Field categories — and thus also the youngest to win them all.

In taking home the golden gramophone, Eilish beat out Lizzo (Cuz I love You), Vampire Weekend (Father of the Bride), Lil Nas X (7), H.E.R. (I Used to Know Her), Ariana Grande (thank u, next), Lana Del Rey (Norman Fucking Rockwell!), and Bon Iver (i,i). Even with tough competition, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? makes a more than worthy winner, as it took the top spot on our Top Albums of 2019 list.

When We All Fall Asleep also won Best Pop Vocal Album, while the single “bad guy” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.

She also performed “when the party’s over” earlier in the night with her Producer of the Year, Non-Classical-winning brother, FINNEAS. Rewatch that video now.

In addition to working on the new James Bond theme, Eilish has a massive tour on the horizon, which includes stops at Hangout Music Festival, Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, and Lollapalooza Paris. She puts on a live show you definitely don’t want to miss, so get tickets to all her upcoming concerts here.

Billie Eilish won the #Grammys for Album Of The Year ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ Congrats @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/Y9wgfw6nco — Grammys 2020 (@TheAwards2020) January 27, 2020