Grammys’ 2020 In Memoriam segment omits Scott Walker, The Prodigy’s Keith Flint, Bushwick Bill

Ric Ocasek's name misspelled in Grammys' In Memoriam tribute

The 2020 Grammys’ In Memoriam segment definitely felt like something thrown together in the 11th hour without much, if any, thought or research. Beyond lacking a formal introduction or accompanying musical performance, the quick-hitting segment omitted several deserving honorees and misspelled the names of others.

Among those individuals left off of the In Memoriam segment: avant-garde songwriting legend Scott Walker, Geto Boys rapper Bushwick Bill, Silver Jews frontman David Berman, Talk Talk leader Mark Hollis, The Prodigy’s Keith Flint, and Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter.



Additionally, the Grammys misspelled the names of The Cars’ Ric Ocasek and Spanish singer Camilo Sesto.

Though the In Memoriam segment had its problems, last night’s Grammy Awards did feature thoughtful musical tributes to Prince, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. To check out our complete coverage of the ceremonies, head here.