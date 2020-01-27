Grammys 2020: Watch All of the Performances

Tyler the Creator performing at 2020 Grammys

In addition to handing out nearly one hundred awards (most of which going to Billie Eilish), the 2020 Grammys featured a bevy of high-profile performances. There were all-star collaborations (Lil Nas X with BTS and Nas!, Aerosmith with Run-DMC), emotional comebacks (Demi Lovato), and touching tributes to fallen musicians as well as NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. We’ve gathered up links to all last night’s performances, which you can find below.

Additionally, you can see all of our complete Grammys 2020 coverage here.



— Lizzo opened the show with a performance dedicated to Kobe Bryant.

— Alicia Keys further paid tribute to the NBA legend by teaming up with Boyz II Men for “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”.

— Tyler the Creator delivered an earf-shaking performance in support of IGOR.

— Sheila E., Usher, and FKA twigs joined forces for an epic Prince tribute.

— Ariana Grande turned up the heat with a sensual medley of thank u, next hits.

— Billie Eilish unfurled a delicate rendition of “when the party’s over” with the backing of her brother Finneas.

— Aersomith and Run-D.M.C. waxed nostalgic with a high-energy performance of “Walk This Way”.

— Lil Nas X teamed up with BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Diplo, and (Big) Nas for a meme-worthy performance of “Old Town Road”.

— Demi Lovato returned to the stage for the first time in two years for the emotional live debut of her new single “Anyone”.

— John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, YG, and Roddy Ricch teamed up for an all-star tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.

— Rosalía brought Flamenco music to the Grammys.

— H.E.R. performed her brand new single “Sometimes”.