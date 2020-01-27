Billie Eilish, photo by Amy Price

It’s official: Billie Eilish has had a record-setting sweep of the 2020 Grammy Awards. After winning Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Album of the Year, she has now won Record of the Year for “bad guy”. She becomes the first female artist ever to win all four General Field awards in one night, and only the second artist in history to do so. In 1981, Christopher Cross became the first to accomplish the feat, while Adele won all four in different years.

Having just given two other speeches, Eilish and her brother FINNEAS took the Record of the Year award with a simple, “Thank you.”



Follow our complete winner’s list for an update on all the night’s victories.

The Grammy win is just the latest in a deluge of landmark moments for the When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? track. In addition to going Platinum, “bad guy” made Eilish the first artist born in this century to top the Billboard 100 when it broke Lil Nas X’s 19-week streak with “Old Town Road”. It also earned the pop megastar the distinction of becoming only the third female solo artist in history to achieve two No. 1 alternative singles (the other being “bury a friend”).

The win also earned Eilish’s brother/collaborator, FINNEAS, another golden gramophone, as he won Best Producer, Non-Classical for his work on When We All Fall Asleep. Other contributes to receive the award alongside the siblings include engineer/mixer Rob Kinelski and master engineer John Greenham.

“bad guy” beat out Ariana Grande’s “7 rings”, Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower”, Bon Iver’s “Hey, Ma”, Khalid’s “Talk”, H.E.R.’s “Hard Place”, Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts”, and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” for the Record of the Year title.

The track was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. Eilish, meanwhile, also took home Best Pop Vocal Album. Keep in mind, she just turned 18, and is the youngest artist ever to win Album of the Year. She’s also the youngest to sweep the General Field.

Earlier in the night, Eilish and FINNEAS performed “when the party’s over,” and you can rewatch that video now.

Next up for the pop megastar is writing the new James Bond theme. She also has a massive tour on the horizon, which includes stops at Hangout Music Festival, Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, and Lollapalooza Paris. She puts on a live show you definitely don’t want to miss, so get tickets to all her upcoming concerts here.