Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year for “bad guy”

Billie Eilish, photo by Ben Kaye

Billie Eilish has won Song of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards for her track “bad guy”. She also won for Best New Artist. Follow our complete winner’s list for an update on all the night’s victories.

UPADTE: Eilish has done it, sweeping the General Field categories by taking home Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year. She’s the youngest and first female artist to win all four in one night, and only the second artist over all to do so. Christopher Cross did it in 1981, while Adele won all four in different years.



At 18 years and 41 days olds, Eilish is the second-youngest artist to ever take home the Song of the Year trophy, behind Lorde, who won for “Royals” in 2014 at 17 years, 80 days old. “bad guy” was also up for Best Pop Solo Performance. She’s the youngest artist ever nominated for all four General Field categories, and also won Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

In taking home the honor, Eilish beat out Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”, Lana Del Rey’s “Norman Fucking Rockwell”, Taylor Swift’s “Lover”, Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now”, Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way”, Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts”, and H.E.R.’s “Hard Place”. It’s a worthy win, as “bad guy” placed No. 2 on our Top Songs of 2019 list.

Winning a trophy alongside Eilish was her brother/collaborator FINNEAS, who co-write the song. He also won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for his efforts on When We All Fall Asleep, which also won Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The siblings performed “when the party’s over” earlier in the night, and you can rewatch that video now.

In her acceptance speech, Eilish said, “I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these kind of things, but I genuinely want to say I’m so grateful.”

The win comes amidst some controversy, as the Recording Academy’s suspended CEO/President Deborah Dugan has raised concerns that one of the category’s nominated artists was actually on the voting committee. The Academy has issued its own statement defending its “fair and ethical” voting process.

While not working on the new James Bond theme, Eilish is gearing up for a massive tour. Stops include Hangout Music Festival, Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, and Lollapalooza Paris. The young pop megastar puts on a live show you definitely don’t want to miss, so get tickets to all her upcoming concerts here.

Watch Billie and FINEAS’ acceptance speech below.