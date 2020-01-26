Grammys 2020: Tool, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Cage the Elephant among early winners

Grammy Awards 2020

The Grammy Awards 2020, the annual ceremony recognizing achievements in the music industry, are taking place in Los Angeles today (Sunday, January 26th).

A majority of this year’s winners, including the genre-specific categories, were announced during a pre-telecast ceremony, which streamed live on Grammy.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. The remaining awards will announced alongside a series of high-profile performances during tonight’s telecast, which airs live on CBS beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.



Tool took home Best Metal Performance for “7empst”, the 15-minute track from their comeback album, Fear Inoculum. It marks their third time winning the category, having previously been awarded for “Schism” in 2001 an “Ænema” in 1997.

Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride won Best Alternative Album, while Cage the Elephant’s Social Cues captured Best Rock Album. Meanwhile, Gary Clark Jr.’s “This Land” won both Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.

Lizzo, who is nominated for eight Grammys overall, took home three early awards for Best Solo Pop Performance (“Truth Hurts”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”) and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You).

Billie Eilish, who like Lizzo is up for several of the major categories, got an early start with Grammy victories for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album. Both of course are for her landmark debut LP, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Her brother, Finneas, was also honored with the Grammy for Producer of the Year.

Anderson .Paak also earned two Grammys: Ventura won Best R&B Album, while his collaboration with André 3000, “Come Home”, claimed Best R&B Performance.

Nipsey Hussle posthumously won Best Rap Performance for “Racks in the Middle”, while 21 Savage and J. Cole claimed Best Rap Song for “A Lot”.

Lil Nas X’s viral sensation, “Old Town Road”, claimed Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

The Chemical Brothers won a pair of Grammys: No Geography was named Best Dance/Electronic Album, and “Got to Keep On” captured Best Dance Recording.

Rosalía’s latest LP, El Mal Querer, earned her Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album.

At the young age of 61, Tanya Tucker won her first two Grammy Awards for Best Country Album and Best Country Song. Meanwhile, Willie Nelson took home the Grammy for Best County Solo Performance.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters also picked up a Grammy, as their album Look Now won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was awarded Best Spoken Word Album for the audiobook release of her memoir Becoming. Her good friend, Beyoncé won Best Music Film for Homecoming, marking the 24th Grammy victory of her career.

See this year’s notable categories and their respective winners (designated in bold) below. This post will updated as winners are announced.

Album of the Year:

Bon Iver – i,i

Lana Del Rey – Norman F*cking Rockwell

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

H.E.R – I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Record of the Year:

Bon Iver – “Hey, Ma”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

Lizzo – “Truth Hearts”

Post Malone feat. Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Song of the Year:

Lady Gaga – “Always Remember Us This Way”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Brandi Carlie – “Bring My Flowers Now”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Lana Del Rey – “Norman F*cking Rockwell”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Best New Artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Beyoncé – “Spirit”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

Ariana Grande & Social House – “Boyfriend”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ed Sheeran – No. 6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

Best Dance Recording:

The Chemical Brothers – “Got to Keep On”

Bonobo – “Linked”

Meduza feat. Goodboys – “Piece of Your Heart”

Rüfüs Du Sol – “Underwater”

Skrillex & Boys Noize feat. Tay Dolla $ign – “Midnight Hour”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Apparat – LP5

Flume – Hi This Is Flume

Rüfüs Du Sol – Solace

Tycho – Weather

Best Rock Performance:

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”

Bones UK – “Pretty Waste”

Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”

Karen O and Danger Mouse – “Woman”

Rival Sons – “Too Bad”

Best Rock Song:

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”

Tool – “Fear Inoculum”

The 1975 – “Give Yourself a Try”

Vampire Weekend – “Harmony Hall”

Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”

Best Rock Album:

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

Bring Me the Horizon – amo

The Cranberries – In the End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Best Alternative Music Album:

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

James Blake – Assume Form

Bon Iver – i,i

Thom Yorke – Anima

Best Metal Performance:

Tool – “7empest”

Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus”

Death Angel – “Humanicide”

I Prevail – “Bow Down”

Killswitch Engage – “Unleashed”

Best R&B Performance:

Anderson .Paak feat. André 3000 – “Come Home”

Daniel Caesar feat. Brandy – “Love Again”

H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane – “Exactly How I Feel”

Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”

Best R&B Song:

PJ Morton – “Say So”

H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Emily King – “Look At Me Now”

Chris Brown feat. Drake – “No Guidance”

Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI

Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload

NAO – Saturn

Jessie Reyez – Being Human in Public

Best R&B Album:

Anderson .Paak – Ventura

BJ the Chicago Kid – 1123

Lucky Daye – Painted

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

PJ Morton – Paul

Best Rap Performance:

Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – “Racks in the Middle”

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Dreamville feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy – Down Bad

Offset feat. Cardi B – “Clout”

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X – Panini

Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch – “Ballin”

Young Thug feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott – “The London”

Best Rap Song:

21 Savage feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”

YBN Cordae feat. Chance the Rapper – “Bad Idea”

Rick Ross feat. Drake – “Gold Roses”

Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – “Racks in the Middle”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Best Rap Album:

J. Cole feat. Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

Tyler the Creator – IGOR

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Best Country Solo Performance:

Willie Nelson – “Ride Me Back Home”

Tyler Childers – “All Your’n”

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”

Blake Shelton -“God’s Country”

Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs – “Brand New Man”

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Little Big Town – “The Daghters”

Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile – “Common”

Best Country Song:

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”

Mirada Lambert – “It All Comes Out In The Wash”

Eric Church – “Some Of It”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Best Country Album:

Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’

Eric Church – Desperate Man

Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth

Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel

Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road

Best Comedy Album:

Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time

Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable

Aziz Ansari – Right Now

Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia

Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Various Artists – The Lion King: The Songs

Various Artists – Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Various Artists – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “I’ll Never Love Again”

Randy Newman – “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy”

Dolly Parton – “Girl in the Movies”

Beyoncé – “Spirit”

Thom Yorke – “Suspirium”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Finneas O’Connell

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video:

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

The Chemical Brothers – “We’ve Got to Try”

Gary Clark Jr. “This Land”

FKA twigs – “Cellophane”

Tove Lo – “Glad He’s Gone”

Best Music Film

Beyoncé – Homecoming

Thom Yorke – Anima

Rick Ross – Shangri-La

Miles Davis – Birth of the Cool

David Crosby – Remember My Name