Green Day blow off some steam on new song “Oh Yeah!”: Stream

Green Day, photo by Pamela Littky

Green Day have today released “Oh Yeah”, the latest single from their forthcoming album Father of All Motherf*ckers.

“Oh Yeah” is the third song we’ve heard from the record so far, following the title track and “Fire, Ready, Aim”. According to a tweet from the band, the new single uses a Joan Jett sample, and it’s easy to hear the guitar line from “Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)”. “Since one of the writers on that song is a total asshole, we decided to donate our royalties from ‘Oh Yeah!’ to Intl. Justice Mission and RAINN,” they added, referring to convicted pedophile Gary Glitter.



In keeping with the previously released Father of All… teases, “Oh Yeah!” has some very crisp production and vocal-forward mixing. Instead of slashing guitars or battering drums, this new song is more low-key, strolling along with a pop-like bridge and an eerily stripped-back chorus.

The track is accompanied by a music video that sees Green Day walking through California while the youth distract themselves with technology. Tre Cool uploads a Youtube tutorial on how to play “Oh Yeah!”; Billie Joe Armstrong gets hit by a car while the driver tweets; and countless others get busy texting, Snapchatting, and live streaming. In other words, it’s a literal translation of the song’s refrain: “Everybody is a star.” Watch it below.

Father of All Motherf*ckers is due out February 7th via Reprise/Warner Records. It’s Green Day’s 13th studio album to date and follows their 2016 effort, Revolution Radio. There are dozens of examples of Green Day’s influence over the years, but nothing justifies their new album title like the lasting influence of their breakthrough protest album American Idiot and their recent decision to foot the damages bill for that wild Denny’s punk show.

After the album drops, Green Day will hit the road on the aptly titled “Hella Mega Tour” alongside Weezer and Fall Out Boy. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.