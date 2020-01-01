Green Day perform “When I Come Around” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Watch

Green Day on NYE

Green Day capped off an eventful year in punk by playing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event Tuesday night. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dookie, they performed their classic “When I Come Around”.

Check out video footage and photos from the evening below. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve also featured performances from Post Malone, BTS, Alanis Morissette, and Megan Thee Stallion.



It’s been a big year for Green Day. In addition to commemorating Dookie, the trio announced a new album, Father of All Motherfuckers, due out February 7th. The record will be promoted on the highly anticipated “Hella Mega Tour”, a massive collaborative trek with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.