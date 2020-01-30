Greg Dulli Origins, photo by Maciek Jasik

Origins is an exclusive new music feature in which artists are tasked with revealing deeper insights into the inspiration behind their latest song. Today, Greg Dulli discusses how “It Falls Apart”.

For decades, Greg Dulli has been the voice of some of the most enduring projects in indie rock, namely The Afghan Whigs and The Twilight Singers. Now, for the first time in his career, the frontman is stepping out on his own with his debut solo album. Due out February 21st via Royal Cream/BMG Records, Random Desire has already been previewed with the lead single “Pantomima”. Today, Dulli is back with another sample in “It Falls Apart”.



Whereas “Pantomima” cut through cynical themes with sharp, driving instrumentation, “It Falls Apart” allows itself to get pulled into its darker inclinations. Perpetually falling piano notes grip at the melody, miring it in a sense of inevitable collapse. Even so, the synthesizers and drums push upward, giving Dulli’s vocals something to hook onto as he sings, “It comes around to gather me/ And falls apart to let me go/ Like a wave upon the sea/ I found you there.” So, there is some form of hope fighting against the seeming preordained gloom of the track.

Listen to “It Falls Apart” below. Pre-orders for Random Desire are going on now.

You can also hear Dulli perform the new music on his freshly announced North American tour. Following previously revealed European dates, the alternative rocker will launch the new leg April 24th in Minneapolis. He’ll then hit Chicago, Detroit, Cincinnati, Toronto, New York, Asheville, Atlanta, Austin, Portland, and elsewhere before wrapping up May 28th in Los Angeles.

Find the updated tour itinerary ahead, and get tickets to all of Dulli’s upcoming shows here.

Before you check out Dulli’s tour schedule, see what he has to say about the Origins of “It Falls Apart”.

Rain:

It was a dark and stormy night and I love a rainy night just like Eddie Rabbitt. Which leads me to recall that some of my friends like Trix cereal, which has a rabbit as a mascot. I don’t have a mascot but I am playing at Trix in Antwerp on March 28th.

Jon Theodore:

I originally played the drums on this song when I first wrote it. However, Jon Theodore came to the studio to visit me, and even though I had loved what I had played, I decided for kicks to let him take a spin on it. That he could so casually and unequivocally destroy my performance with his own; well, my pride is still rubbing its ass.”

Logan’s Run:

There’s a lyric in the song that quite simply states “the kids are coming.” After I wrote it, I recalled the 1976 film Logan’s Run in that once you turn 30, they killed you off to reincarnate you to start all over again. They haven’t caught me yet.

Mark Lanegan:

Several people including some of my closest friends have complimented Mark Lanegan’s performance on this song. And to that I would simply reply, “Thank you, because I am Mark Lanegan on this song,” as Mark Lanegan himself does not sing on this song.

Greg Dulli 2020 Tour Dates:

03/19 – Galway, IE @ Róisín Dubh

03/20 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans

03/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

03/23 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/24 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

03/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

03/27 – Hasselt, BE @ Muziekodroom

03/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

03/30 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

03/31 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

04/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

04/03 – Stockholm, SE @Debaser Strand

04/04 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

04/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

04/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

04/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/29 – Cincinnati. OH @ Woodward Theater

04/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

05/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

05/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/05 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

05/15 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

05/16 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten @ ACL Live

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

05/19 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

05/22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/26 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater